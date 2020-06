Maneka Gandhi lashes out at Rahul Gandhi, Kerala govt over elephant’s death

BJP leader Maneka Gandhi lashed out at the Kerala government over the death of the elephant in Mallapuram.

Maneka blamed the state government over inaction against animal cruelty.

Maneka asked for the removal of the Forest Secretary and the resignation of the Minister of Wildlife Protection.

Maneka also hit out at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.

An elephant died in Kerala’s Mallapuram after she was given pineapple stuffed with crackers to eat.

The pregnant elephant died standing in a river.