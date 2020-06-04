Daily Dividend Report: PBA,NUE,GD,VZ,SEIC

The board of directors of Nucor declared the regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.4025 per share on Nucor's common stock.

Pembina Pipeline announced today that its Board of Directors declared a common share cash dividend for June 2020 of $0.21 per share to be paid, subject to applicable law, on July 15, 2020 to shareholders of record on June 25, 2020.

Pembina Pipeline announced today that its Board of Directors declared a common share cash dividend for June 2020 of $0.21 per share to be paid, subject to applicable law, on July 15, 2020 to shareholders of record on June 25, 2020.

The board of directors of Nucor declared the regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.4025 per share on Nucor's common stock.

This cash dividend is payable on August 11, 2020 to stockholders of record on June 30, 2020 and is Nucor's 189th consecutive quarterly cash dividend.

The board of directors of General Dynamics today declared a regular quarterly dividend of $1.10 per share on the company's common stock, payable August 7, 2020, to shareholders of record on July 3, 2020.

The Board of Directors at Verizon Communications today declared a quarterly dividend of 61.50 cents per outstanding share, unchanged from the previous three quarters.

The quarterly dividend is payable on August 3, 2020, to Verizon shareholders of record at the close of business on July 10, 2020.

Verizon has approximately 4.1 billion shares of common stock outstanding.

The company made $10.02 billion in cash dividend payments in 2019.

The Board of Directors of SEI Investments on June 3, 2020 declared a dividend of $0.35 per share.

The cash dividend will be payable to shareholders of record on June 15, 2020 with a payment date of June 23, 2020.