Bull Shark Bites Spear Fisher's Flipper Off

Occurred on May 30, 2020 / Lucinda, Queensland, Australia Info from Licensor: I and one other diver jumped in and my other mate stayed in the boat as a 'boatie' witch is a person who stays in the boat and drives around keeping an eye out on the diver for this exact reason.
We did a first dive down to 15-17 meters deep and saw some decent sized coral trout and finger mark-types of fish.
After a couple of dives, I shot a fingermark.
The next dive I went down for a look and sawn it just sitting on the bottom.
I took the easy shot and started to come up.
As I came up this bull shark charged me it came out of nowhere.