Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Bull Shark Bites Spear Fisher's Flipper Off

Video Credit: Viral Hog Content - Duration: 00:47s - Published
Bull Shark Bites Spear Fisher's Flipper Off

Bull Shark Bites Spear Fisher's Flipper Off

Occurred on May 30, 2020 / Lucinda, Queensland, Australia Info from Licensor: I and one other diver jumped in and my other mate stayed in the boat as a 'boatie' witch is a person who stays in the boat and drives around keeping an eye out on the diver for this exact reason.

We did a first dive down to 15-17 meters deep and saw some decent sized coral trout and finger mark-types of fish.

After a couple of dives, I shot a fingermark.

The next dive I went down for a look and sawn it just sitting on the bottom.

I took the easy shot and started to come up.

As I came up this bull shark charged me it came out of nowhere.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 


Tweets about this

Tampa_Joe_813

TampaJoe #FuckTheMan This dude nearly has his foot taken off by a 10’ Bull Shark in Australia! New viral vid! Crazy! Bull Shark Bites S… https://t.co/P0OoKQDoPe 2 days ago

WWLAMFM

WWL Radio Bull Shark Bites Spear Fisher&apos;s Flipper Off https://t.co/7eAUf6hc6e 2 days ago

BrianPMiles

Brian Miles Bull Shark Bites Spear Fisher's Flipper Off || ViralHog https://t.co/OQ00U9C1Qb via @YouTube 2 days ago


Related videos from verified sources

Divers in Belize find themselves surrounded by big sharks [Video]

Divers in Belize find themselves surrounded by big sharks

Scuba divers are well aware of the risks that they take when they enter the ocean. Strapping on tanks of compressed air and descending 100 feet or more beneath the surface requires acceptance of..

Credit: Rumble Studio     Duration: 00:49Published
Seagull Steals a Meal [Video]

Seagull Steals a Meal

Occurred on / San Diego, California, USA Info from Licensor: "I work down at the sportfishing boats here in Point Loma, San Diego. After coming in from fishing we witnessed this turf war between..

Credit: Viral Hog Content     Duration: 00:38Published