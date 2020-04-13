Bull Shark Bites Spear Fisher's Flipper Off

Occurred on May 30, 2020 / Lucinda, Queensland, Australia Info from Licensor: I and one other diver jumped in and my other mate stayed in the boat as a 'boatie' witch is a person who stays in the boat and drives around keeping an eye out on the diver for this exact reason.

We did a first dive down to 15-17 meters deep and saw some decent sized coral trout and finger mark-types of fish.

After a couple of dives, I shot a fingermark.

The next dive I went down for a look and sawn it just sitting on the bottom.

I took the easy shot and started to come up.

As I came up this bull shark charged me it came out of nowhere.