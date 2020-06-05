An 'interracial healing...prayer' rally... was held this evening at the historic saint peter claver catholic church in lexington.

The church was founded in 1887 to support black catholics, facing discrimination in fayette county.

This evening, a group gathered on the lawn of the church and listened as several priests...and even a 2020 graduate...gave their speeches.

They want to see an end to the silence surrounding racism and police bruality.

Father norman fischer says although he couldn't make the march earlier today...where faith leaders handed mayor linda gorton a list of demands...he says he hopes the prayer can start the healing process.

"it has to start here.

It has to start here and here.

It's only 12 inches but it's a great divide that happening between head and heart."

Father norman fischer says even if people don't completely understand the everyday struggles black people face...he hopes they still choose to stand in solidarity and learn more.

#### still ahead..

The big prize in the st.

Jude