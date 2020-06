Centre issues guidelines for the reopening of malls, offices and religious places | Oneindia News Video Credit: Oneindia - Duration: 02:46s - Published on June 5, 2020 Centre issues guidelines for the reopening of malls, offices and religious places | Oneindia News India registers 9,851 fresh Covid-19 cases since Thursday evening, taking total number of cases to 2, 26, 770; Centre informs Bombay HC that only 0.38% of passengers aboard Vande Bharat flights tested positive for coronavirus, denies that virus was contracted only aboard flight; Centre issues fresh guidelines for the reopening of malls, restaurants, offices, religious place. Watch for more details. #IndiaCoronavirus #Covid19#Unlock1 #MHAguidelines 0

