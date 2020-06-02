Brut exclusive: Ilhan Omar's speech at the George Floyd memorial
"What we want is the ability to not just breathe, but to live and thrive." Brut.
Witnessed Rep.
Ilhan Omar's impassioned speech against racism at the George Floyd memorial, which she gave after being recognized in the crowd.
Brooke Williams, Niece of George Floyd, 'When Has America Ever Been Great?'Brooke Williams gave a heart-wrenching speech, calling for legislative change in the wake of the death of her uncle, George Floyd, at the hands of the Minneapolis police.
Kevin Hart and Tiffany Haddish lead celebrity mourners at first George Floyd memorialKevin Hart and Tiffany Haddish led celebrity mourners at the first of three planned memorial services for slain police brutality victim George Floyd on Thursday.
Powerful speech at site of George Floyd’s killing by police on the one-week anniversaryThe site where George Floyd was killed by a police officer kneeling on his neck was the site of a powerful speech one week later.
On Monday (June 1), the block turned into a memorial of peaceful..