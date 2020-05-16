Therapy horses roll and romp in the sunshine

Horses are incredibly powerful and majestic animals that have the ability to bond with humans like few other animals can.

Enormous and strong, yet gentle and affectionate, they inspire awe and love in all who are fortunate enough to know one.

For so many reasons, they are perfect animals to help in the healing process as well.

Recently, therapists and health professionals have begun to work with horses to help people in many areas of life.

This beautiful herd lives at The Mane Intent in Indian River, near Peterborough, Ontario.

The horses connect in a way to teach leadership, self awareness, and even to help victims of trauma move past the pain of their experiences.

In a growing movement, horses are now being used to help treat first responders suffering from PTSD.

These particular horses are especially skilled in this area.

Some come to The Mane Intent for experiential learning, growth, and relaxation and some come for a deeper purpose.

But all who leave after spending time with these great beasts take away something that is impossible to describe.

The horse here live a wonderful life.

They enjoy free time in the meadows and paddocks, the companionship of the herd, and the freedom to graze or run in the sunshine.

They roll with joy or wander happily through the hills here.

They also truly enjoy their work.

Each has a unique personality and set of skills that helps them encourage and connect with people in various situations with very different needs.

The horses are loving and responsive, seeming to benefit from the connections themselves.

Some even have playful side with a well developed sense of humour.

Whether you love horses from a distance or enjoy spending time close up, these horses enjoying the moment will warm your heart.