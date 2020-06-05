Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Vikram Chandra on Rajiv Bajaj saying India flattened wrong curve, other stories
Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Duration: 07:42s - Published
Vikram Chandra on Rajiv Bajaj saying India flattened wrong curve, other stories

Vikram Chandra on Rajiv Bajaj saying India flattened wrong curve, other stories

In what can we regarded as one of the strongest attacks yet on India's lockdown strategy, Industrialist Rahul Bajaj is a conversation with Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said that India may have flattened the wrong curve.

A porous lockdown ensured that the virus exists while the economy has been destroyed.

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court stepped in to solve the border chaos in Delhi NCR.

The top court asked the Centre to call for a meeting between Delhi, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh to arrive at a consensus.

This while Delhi continues to be a source of considerable concern with a high growth rate in Covid cases.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Covid: Vikram Chandra analyses India's performance vs world in battle [Video]

Covid: Vikram Chandra analyses India's performance vs world in battle

India has the highest growth rate among major Covid hotspots, ranks at #4 when it comes to testing and #8 when it comes to deaths. How does India compare with rest of the world in battle against Covid?..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 09:22Published
Equity indices close in the red, private banks drag [Video]

Equity indices close in the red, private banks drag

Equity benchmark indices slipped over 1.5 per cent during the afternoon session on Wednesday as heavy selling was witnessed in banking stocks. The BSE SandP Sensex closed 561 points or 1.58 per cent..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:15Published
Confusion & debate after PM Modi’s statement: News wrap with Vikram Chandra [Video]

Confusion & debate after PM Modi’s statement: News wrap with Vikram Chandra

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Office has clarified his remark about Ladakh clash which he made after the all party meeting. Top stories with Vikram Chandra.

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 09:44Published