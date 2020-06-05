Vikram Chandra on Rajiv Bajaj saying India flattened wrong curve, other stories

In what can we regarded as one of the strongest attacks yet on India's lockdown strategy, Industrialist Rahul Bajaj is a conversation with Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said that India may have flattened the wrong curve.

A porous lockdown ensured that the virus exists while the economy has been destroyed.

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court stepped in to solve the border chaos in Delhi NCR.

The top court asked the Centre to call for a meeting between Delhi, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh to arrive at a consensus.

This while Delhi continues to be a source of considerable concern with a high growth rate in Covid cases.