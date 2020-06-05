Global  

76th Anniversary: Remembering D-Day (Saturday, June 6)

76th Anniversary: Remembering D-Day (Saturday, June 6)

76th Anniversary: Remembering D-Day (Saturday, June 6)

76th Anniversary: Remembering D-Day On June 6, 1944, Allied troops invaded Normandy, France, to fight Nazi Germany in World War II.

It was the largest invasion force in history, with hundreds of thousands of American, British, Canadian and other troops.

It was one of the most important events of the second World War.

More than 13,000 aircraft and 5,000 ships supported the operation.

An estimated 10,000 Allied forces were killed, wounded and missing in action.

The invasion is credited with sparking the liberation of German-occupied northwestern Europe from Nazi control, and laid the foundations for the Allied victory on the Western Front.

