76th Anniversary: Remembering D-Day (Saturday, June 6)

76th Anniversary:
Remembering D-Day On June 6, 1944, Allied troops
invaded Normandy, France,
to fight Nazi Germany in World War II.
It was the largest invasion
force in history, with hundreds of
thousands of American, British,
Canadian and other troops.
It was one of the
most important events
of the second World War.
More than 13,000 aircraft and
5,000 ships supported the operation.
An estimated 10,000 Allied forces were
killed, wounded and missing in action.
The invasion is credited with sparking
the liberation of German-occupied
northwestern Europe from Nazi control, and laid the foundations for the
Allied victory on the Western Front.