Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Covid-19: Mandatory 5-day institutional quarantine order rolled back in Delhi| Oneindia News
Video Credit: Oneindia - Duration: 02:54s - Published
Covid-19: Mandatory 5-day institutional quarantine order rolled back in Delhi| Oneindia News

Covid-19: Mandatory 5-day institutional quarantine order rolled back in Delhi| Oneindia News

The mandatory five-day institutional quarantine order, issued by Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal, for every Covid-19 case in Delhi was withdrawn on Saturday evening, a day after it blew up into a controversy and demands of rollback from the Arvind Kejriwal government.

Senior ministers of the Delhi government had met lieutenant governor Anil Baijal for the second time on Saturday at 5 pm.

The meeting was held after the state government and the L-G failed to agree on the issue during their meeting in the afternoon.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will pay a three-day visit to Russia beginning Monday to attend a grand military parade in Moscow to mark the 75th anniversary of the Soviet victory over Germany in the Second World War.

The defence minister's visit comes in the midst of an escalating border standoff between India and China, particularly after the killing of 20 Indian Army personnel by Chinese troops in eastern Ladakh's Galwan Valley on June 15.

The government today said "attempts are being made to give a mischievous interpretation" to comments made by Prime Minister Narendra Modi after an all-party meeting yesterday on the violent face-off between Indian and Chinese soldiers in eastern Ladakh earlier this week.

And other news #IndiaChina #GalwanValley #Covid-19

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Related news from verified sources

Coronavirus | Delhi Lt-Gov's order on five-day mandatory institutional quarantine rolled back

On Friday, Baijal’s order stated that the 5-day institutional quarantine would mandatorily apply to...
Hindu - Published Also reported by •IndiaTimes


No consensus at SDMA meeting in Delhi, another scheduled for 5pm: Manish Sisodia

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday opposed LG Anil Baijal's order for a five-day...
IndiaTimes - Published

100% Covid beds in private hospitals to be subsidised: Manish Sisodia

The order of five-day mandatory institutional quarantine was opposed by Chief Minister Arvind...
IndiaTimes - Published



Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

No consensus at SDMA meeting: Dy CM Sisodia on mandatory institutional quarantine [Video]

No consensus at SDMA meeting: Dy CM Sisodia on mandatory institutional quarantine

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on June 20 said that no consensus could arrive at State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA) meeting, either on reducing the rates of beds in private..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 02:37Published
Covid update: Plasma therapy for Satyendar Jain; Covid Rani jibe; WHO warning [Video]

Covid update: Plasma therapy for Satyendar Jain; Covid Rani jibe; WHO warning

From Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain's health update to a steady decline in covid cases in the United Kingdom - here are the top ten news updates on the Covid-19 pandemic. Delhi Health Minister..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 04:22Published
14,516 COVID-19 cases reported in highest single day spike, total infections near 4 lakh [Video]

14,516 COVID-19 cases reported in highest single day spike, total infections near 4 lakh

India on June 20 reported the highest single day spike of 14,516 new positive cases of coronavirus. The total number of COVID infections has risen to 3,95,048. The death toll has also seen a jump,..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:51Published