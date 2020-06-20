Covid-19: Mandatory 5-day institutional quarantine order rolled back in Delhi| Oneindia News

The mandatory five-day institutional quarantine order, issued by Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal, for every Covid-19 case in Delhi was withdrawn on Saturday evening, a day after it blew up into a controversy and demands of rollback from the Arvind Kejriwal government.

Senior ministers of the Delhi government had met lieutenant governor Anil Baijal for the second time on Saturday at 5 pm.

The meeting was held after the state government and the L-G failed to agree on the issue during their meeting in the afternoon.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will pay a three-day visit to Russia beginning Monday to attend a grand military parade in Moscow to mark the 75th anniversary of the Soviet victory over Germany in the Second World War.

The defence minister's visit comes in the midst of an escalating border standoff between India and China, particularly after the killing of 20 Indian Army personnel by Chinese troops in eastern Ladakh's Galwan Valley on June 15.

The government today said "attempts are being made to give a mischievous interpretation" to comments made by Prime Minister Narendra Modi after an all-party meeting yesterday on the violent face-off between Indian and Chinese soldiers in eastern Ladakh earlier this week.

