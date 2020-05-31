Global  

India Covid-19 positive cases cross 9,000 in single day for the first time | Oneindia News

The World Health Organisation has decided to resume the hydroxychloroquine trials in an effort to find a treatment for Covid-19, after suspending the trials before; Every person arriving in Delhi by train, bus or flight, will now have to undergo compulsory home quarantine for a week after Delhi tweaks its rules; A SpiceJet pilot was robbed at gunpoint after the car he was travelling in was stopped by some 10 men in the middle of the night in south Delhi; Ahead of the crucial top-level meet on LAC conflict, Indian and Chinese troops have retreated marginally from the contested area in Ladakh; Chief Wildlife Warden Surendra Kumar said there will be arrests soon.

Watch for all this and more news.

#KeralaElephant #DelhiRiots #Covid19

