Covid update: New medicine in India; China super-spreader; $25 bn for 70 nations

From Indian authorities clearing manufacture and marketing of Glenmark Pharmaceuticals' FabiFlu, to China suspecting a virus 'super-spreader' in Beijing - here are the top ten news updates on the Covid-19 pandemic.
Delhi witnessed a day of confusion with the Lieutenant Governor first ordering mandatory 5-day institutional quarantine for all patients, and then withdrawing it.
Covid tally of India's financial capital, Mumbai, crossed the 65,000-mark.
The Rajasthan government capped the cost of a Covid test at Rs 2,200.
