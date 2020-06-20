Global  

Covid update: New medicine in India; China super-spreader; $25 bn for 70 nations
Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Duration: 03:55s - Published
Covid update: New medicine in India; China super-spreader; $25 bn for 70 nations

Covid update: New medicine in India; China super-spreader; $25 bn for 70 nations

From Indian authorities clearing manufacture and marketing of Glenmark Pharmaceuticals' FabiFlu, to China suspecting a virus 'super-spreader' in Beijing - here are the top ten news updates on the Covid-19 pandemic.

Delhi witnessed a day of confusion with the Lieutenant Governor first ordering mandatory 5-day institutional quarantine for all patients, and then withdrawing it.

Covid tally of India's financial capital, Mumbai, crossed the 65,000-mark.

The Rajasthan government capped the cost of a Covid test at Rs 2,200.

Watch the full video for the other updates on the spread of the Sars-CoV-2 coronavirus.

