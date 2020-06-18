Global  

Covid update: Australia slams China; India's new test technique; spike in deaths
Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Duration: 03:58s - Published
From India beginning the use of rapid antigen tests, to Australia accusing China and Russia of spreading disinformation - here are the top ten news updates on the Covid-19 pandemic.

India's worst-hit state, Maharashtra continues to struggle with total case count crossing the 1 lakh, 16 thousand-mark.

The national capital received some sombre news with the health minister, Satyendar Jain, and an Aam Aadmi Party MLA, Atishi, testing positive for Covid infection.

Watch the full video for the other updates on the spread of the Sars-CoV-2 coronavirus.

