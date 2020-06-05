Selfless Act to Save Baby Fawn

Occurred on June 2, 2020 / Tyler, Texas USA Info from Licensor: "The fawn was floating lifeless in the water.

Brian discovered it boating by with our daughter, Brynn, on their afternoon tubing excursion.

The fawn looked like a dead fish that was at the top of the lake water, and upon approach, the white spots in its coat reviled that it was not a fish but a baby fawn!

Brian immediately scooped the baby out of the water and some people nearby stopped to assist.

The young gentleman in the picture helped Brian as the CPR proved to bring the baby back to life.

The baby fawn is recovering and being rehabilitated to return back into its natural habitat.

God is Good!"