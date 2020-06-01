The Salvation Army and the historic origins of National Donut Day

New for you at 6... a day steeped in history is creating some smiles..

It's national donut day.

The "salvation army emergency disaster canteen" served donuts and other snacks at gilbert park in terre haute today.

The organization did this in honor of all military veterans.

But this sweet tradition has a historic background... the salvation army started the first "donut day" in 1938.

It was to honor the "salvation army donut lassies."

They served donuts to soliders in the trenches during the world wars.

In the time since, the goal has remained the same.... we're trying to make people feel a little better and let them know people care about ya.

'cause people are hurting so much.

You'd be surprised how little it takes to change someone's viewpoint on the day.

Donut day happens the first friday