Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Getting Your Fair Food Fix During the Pandemic

Video Credit: KIMT - Published
Getting Your Fair Food Fix During the Pandemic

Getting Your Fair Food Fix During the Pandemic

With many fairs called off, the vendors decided to come to the community and offer up favorite fair foods

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Medications./// many local county fairs and festivals are cancelled this summer due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Despite the story amy just shared?

"*?

"*?

"* so are craving artery clogging fair food and we're now in luck.

Kimt news three's calyn thompson joins us live in rochester with where you can find a fresh corn dog.xxx george ?

"* look no further than the apache mall parking lot.

These stands are right outside of the macy's department store.

They are stocked with all of your favorites ?

"*?

"* corndogs, cheese curds, french fries, even fresh?

"* squeezed lemonade.

With the minnesota state fair and some county fairs canceled this summer ?

"* solem concessions thought they could bring a little bit of the fair to them.

I'm told they are working with olmsted county public health to keep things safe amid the pandemic.

Many of that responsibility is up to visitors in terms of social distancing and wearing a mask.

Since opening mid?

"*morning today ?

"*?

"* been a steady stream of people.xxx all of our fairs and festivals have been cancelled for this season.

We do have a few that are still pending in august but we needed to open up, our workers are ready to work, and now we can definitely tell that people are ready for some fair food.

If you missed out earlier today ?

"* no worries there's still time to get down open the food stands every day from 11 to 8.

Live in rochester, calyn thompson, kimt news 3./// keep the food stands open throughout





Tweets about this

mariejohnsonxii

Marie johnson RT @AyoCaesar: Held a long grudge against Bristol after once getting food poisoning there, but fair play I was wrong about your city. https… 10 hours ago


Related videos from verified sources

Need a greasy fair food fix? A trailer is open in a La Mesa parking lot [Video]

Need a greasy fair food fix? A trailer is open in a La Mesa parking lot

While the fair won’t be happening, Charlie Boughosian has brought his trailer to the Grossmont Center in La Mesa to bring fried food to the community.

Credit: ABC 10 News | San Diego     Duration: 02:00Published
For 3rd Time, Dallas' Fair Park Turns Into Food Reservoir For Residents In Need [Video]

For 3rd Time, Dallas' Fair Park Turns Into Food Reservoir For Residents In Need

For the third time during the coronavirus pandemic, hundreds of vehicles lined up at Fair Park in Dallas Thursday morning to receive boxes of much-needed food.

Credit: CBS 11 Dallas     Duration: 01:50Published
Residents Lining Up At Dallas Fair Park For Food Giveaway [Video]

Residents Lining Up At Dallas Fair Park For Food Giveaway

There will be much-needed relief for people struggling to feed their families today at Fair Park. The North Texas Food Bank and partner agencies will be giving away boxes of food.

Credit: CBS 11 Dallas     Duration: 01:53Published