Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Joe Biden secures Democratic presidential nomination

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 00:46s - Published
Joe Biden secures Democratic presidential nomination

Joe Biden secures Democratic presidential nomination

Joe Biden has officially clinched the Democratic Party’s presidential nomination, setting him up to meet Donald Trump for the leadership of a country beset by the coronavirus pandemic and civil unrest.

Mr Biden said in a statement: “It was an honour to compete alongside one of the most talented groups of candidates the Democratic party has ever fielded, and I am proud to say that we are going into this general election a united party.” The former vice president has been his party’s presumptive nominee since rival Bernie Sanders ended his campaign in April.

But he needed to secure a sufficient number of delegates from elections this week in seven states and the District of Columbia, with a surge in mail ballots making his position official late on Friday.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Related news from verified sources

Biden formally clinches U.S. Democratic nomination - reports

Former Vice President Joe Biden formally clinched the Democratic presidential nomination on Friday,...
Reuters - Published Also reported by •MediaiteFOXNews.comHinduSeattle TimesCBS 2CBC.caWorldNews


Democratic U.S. presidential candidate Joe Biden to meet George Floyd's family

Democratic U.S. presidential candidate Joe Biden will travel to Houston on Monday and meet with the...
Reuters - Published

US elections 2020: Biden and Trump win Indiana’s primary

US elections 2020: Biden and Trump win Indiana’s primaryDemocrat Joe Biden and Republican Donald Trump have won Indiana’s presidential primary. Indiana is...
WorldNews - Published



Tweets about this

89civicsedanefr

The Real PoohBear (Told everyone Bernie would get BURNED again)Biden secures Democratic presidential nomination for November showdown… https://t.co/U7u7eXMl6d 13 minutes ago

ozzycal

Tony (T-Bone Tone) RT @TIME: Joe Biden formally secures Democratic presidential nomination https://t.co/4FGDMZVYHa 13 minutes ago

WBraly

Wade.B2 Biden secures Democratic presidential nomination for November showdown against Trump https://t.co/JyU4dKaDXF via @nbcnews 17 minutes ago

WeTheJackets

Ms. Rudisell RT @nprpolitics: JUST IN: Joe Biden has formally secured the delegates needed to win the Democratic Party's presidential nomination, accord… 25 minutes ago

graywolf442

Gray Wolf "Biden secures delegates for Democratic presidential nomination" Whoopee. Now all the reporters can quit using the… https://t.co/7wa40MDhil 1 hour ago

travismedia_

Travis Media Biden To Battle Trump For US Presidential Race As He Secures Democratic Nomination. https://t.co/52lniwAwUK https://t.co/vo0DajPc0j 1 hour ago

RomanRamfan13

RomanRam RT @MSNBC: Joe Biden won enough delegates on Saturday to become the Democratic presidential nominee in November’s election against Presiden… 1 hour ago

ColetteSage

Colette's Sage Circle #Biden2020 #resist How do we protect our convention against yellow vests ? https://t.co/tfQ2EyevJy via @nbcnews 2 hours ago


Related videos from verified sources

LAC talks: Military commanders of India-China meet to defuse border tension | Oneindia News [Video]

LAC talks: Military commanders of India-China meet to defuse border tension | Oneindia News

The commanders of India and China’s militaries talk today in an effort to resolve the tense situation along the Line of Actual Control in Ladakh; With 9,887 fresh cases, the Covid-19 tally in India..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 02:43Published
Joe Biden Clinches Democratic Nomination For President [Video]

Joe Biden Clinches Democratic Nomination For President

Former Vice President Joe Biden has secured the Democratic presidential nomination.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 00:21Published
Biden Clinches Nomination [Video]

Biden Clinches Nomination

Former Vice President Joe Biden has formally clinched the Democratic presidential nomination, setting him up for a bruising challenge to President Donald Trump

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 00:23Published