Covid | ‘Over 12 lakh migrants tracked in UP, 1163 asymptomatic’: Health official

Uttar Pradesh government official briefed over migrant workers’ situation in the state.

Principal Secretary (Health) Amit Mohan Prasad said that Asha workers have been monitoring migrant workers that have arrived from various states.

Over 12 lakh migrants were tracked and over 1100 were asymptomatic, Prasad said.

Prasad also briefed on the surveillance done in Uttar Pradesh.

UP is nearing 10,000 cases of Coivd-19 with over 9,200 cases in the state.

Out of the total cases, 5,400 people have recovered in Uttar Pradesh from Covid-19.

