'You'll not be spared', says CM Kejriwal to private hospitals over black-marketing of beds amid COVID-19

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal warns private hospitals over black marketing of beds amid COVID-19 and said that they will not be spared.

"Some hospitals are denying admission to COVID-19 patients.

I am warning those who think they will be able to do black-marketing of beds using the influence of their protectors from other parties, you will not be spared," said CM Kejriwal.