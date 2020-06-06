Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Madrid's museums and Palace of Versailles reopen

Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 01:23s - Published
Madrid's museums and Palace of Versailles reopen

Madrid's museums and Palace of Versailles reopen

Some museums and attractions in continental Europe are set to reopen this weekend, among them Spain's Reina Sofia museum and France's Palce of Versailles.

Edward Baran reports.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Picasso's Guernica was shining again on Saturday.

As Madrid's Reina Sofia museum opened again to the public.

With protective masks and social distancing compulsory.

Spain's working on starting to gradually welcome tourists from countries considered more secure in the fight against COVID-19, according to its tourism ministry.

The museum's just one of a number of attractions reopening across continental Europe.

In France the Palace of Versailles welcomed visitors again.

Workers have been dusting the Hall of Mirrors and polishing the gilded statutes.

Face masks and a one-way route are now mandatory through the 2,300-room complex.

But, with France emerging cautiously from lockdown, there's little certainty over when foreign tourists might return.

President of the Palace is Catherine Pegard.

"As you know, 80 per cent of our visitors come from abroad but today they aren't travelling, so it'll be the French who will come and rediscover Versailles and we are happy about that.

But they will rediscover a palace they've not seen before because they'll have almost a private visit, so to speak." Also in France, art lovers can now return to the Louvre Lens (PRON LOOVRA LANS) museum.

It houses 205 art works from the antiquities and medieval times.





Tweets about this

Jonesls

Linda Jones Madrid's museums and Palace of Versailles reopen https://t.co/5IFQdS23Lj 2 hours ago

HJD1981

Tappy RT @euronews: The #Prado in #Madrid and #Palace of #Versailles were able to re-open on Saturday after #coronavirus #lockdowns in Spain and… 11 hours ago

euronews

euronews The #Prado in #Madrid and #Palace of #Versailles were able to re-open on Saturday after #coronavirus #lockdowns in… https://t.co/cIZp0KirhW 16 hours ago


Related videos from verified sources

Prado and Versailles among Europe's museums to re-open but with restrictions [Video]

Prado and Versailles among Europe's museums to re-open but with restrictions

Prado and Versailles among Europe's museums to re-open but with restrictions

Credit: Euronews English     Duration: 01:04Published