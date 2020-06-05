Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Twitter and Facebook Take Down Trump Campaign’s Tribute Video to George Floyd for Copyright Infringement
Video Credit: Wochit - Duration: 00:27s - Published
Twitter and Facebook Take Down Trump Campaign’s Tribute Video to George Floyd for Copyright Infringement

Twitter and Facebook Take Down Trump Campaign’s Tribute Video to George Floyd for Copyright Infringement

Apparently, Twitter and Facebook take copyright infringement seriously, even if the entity infringing is President Donald Trump’s campaign.

The platforms recently took down a tribute video to George Floyd, a 46-year-old black man who died after a police officer kneeled on his neck in Minneapolis.

The video the platforms took down featured Trump discussing Floyd’s death in a voice-over followed by photos and video clips from the protests, including scenes of violence, set to soft piano music.

Both Twitter and Facebook said they had received complaints under the Digital Millennium Copyright Act.

In response to Twitter’s action, Trump tweeted that the company was fighting hard for the “Radical Left Democrats” and said that the action was illegal.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Related news from verified sources

Twitter, Facebook disable Trump video tribute to Floyd over copyright complaint

Twitter Inc, Facebook Inc and Instagram disabled U.S. President Donald Trump's campaign tribute video...
Japan Today - Published Also reported by •Eurasia ReviewReutersNew Zealand Herald


Donald Trump campaign's George Floyd tribute video disabled by Twitter due to copyright complaint

Twitter says a copyright complaint is behind it taking down US President Donald Trump's campaign...
SBS - Published Also reported by •ReutersNew Zealand Herald


The Trump campaign cries censorship after Twitter removes a video about George Floyd on copyright grounds

The Trump campaign cries censorship after Twitter removes a video about George Floyd on copyright grounds · Twitter removed a video posted by the Trump campaign's official account after the company received...
Business Insider - Published



Tweets about this

viviberry_chi

C 🦢🥂🤍⁷ RT @funder: BREAKING: Twitter and Facebook have removed the video Trump posted where he exploited two children. The parents of one of the k… 11 seconds ago

RoamingPashtun

Hamza RT @worqas: I started my journalism career writing for Dawn. One specific person, namely NFP, did not like my criticism of him on my person… 2 minutes ago

LolaShiella

shiella lola🇺🇬 RT @BlessedChic3: Those people who keep asking us questions. What's ur worst fear? Why did u join twitter? Why do u follow me? What have l… 20 minutes ago

solihaaaaa

Balai lagai🥂 RT @nineteesKid: Please RT it ASAP! We Need to take down these two ID's(No Bita) and (Butt Raiees) on Facebook ASAP,these two MF's are abus… 31 minutes ago


Related videos from verified sources

Snoop Dogg Memorializes Kobe Bryant With 2020 ESPYs Rap Tribute [Video]

Snoop Dogg Memorializes Kobe Bryant With 2020 ESPYs Rap Tribute

Executive Produced By: Pro https://www.instagram.com/jaysnprolifiq/ Voiceover: Alexandra Wurst https://www.instagram.com/ayeeedubb/ Video Edit:..

Credit: HipHopDX     Duration: 01:46Published
Donald Trump’s Most Memorable Campaign Rally Moments [Video]

Donald Trump’s Most Memorable Campaign Rally Moments

From personal attacks to Democrats and journalists to throwing out protesters, “is there any place more fun to be than a Trump rally?” As the US President prepares for his rally in Tulsa, the..

Credit: ODN     Duration: 03:45Published
Drake Calls Out Lawyer Of Fired George Floyd Cop [Video]

Drake Calls Out Lawyer Of Fired George Floyd Cop

Executive Produced By: Pro https://www.instagram.com/jaysnprolifiq/ Voiceover: Shy Grey https://www.instagram.com/shygrey/ Video Edit: CT https://www.instagram.com/goodluckct/ Subscribe to..

Credit: HipHopDX     Duration: 02:28Published