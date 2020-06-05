Twitter and Facebook Take Down Trump Campaign’s Tribute Video to George Floyd for Copyright Infringement

Apparently, Twitter and Facebook take copyright infringement seriously, even if the entity infringing is President Donald Trump’s campaign.

The platforms recently took down a tribute video to George Floyd, a 46-year-old black man who died after a police officer kneeled on his neck in Minneapolis.

The video the platforms took down featured Trump discussing Floyd’s death in a voice-over followed by photos and video clips from the protests, including scenes of violence, set to soft piano music.

Both Twitter and Facebook said they had received complaints under the Digital Millennium Copyright Act.

In response to Twitter’s action, Trump tweeted that the company was fighting hard for the “Radical Left Democrats” and said that the action was illegal.