9am hit cristabol

As we wait for landfall......our coastal cities are expected to see more of tropical storm cristobal....news1's cassie schirm joins us live at cypremort port, cassie, wha's it looking like at there?

Well alex taylor the waters are looking pretty choppy out here at cypremort point.

And the wind is picking up a little bit w're kind of in the calm before the storm where we are seeing some blue skies above us with lots of clouds in the distance.now on friday and saturday this whole area was packed with people trying to get some last minute fishing before the storm.

But w're not seeing any out fishing today and not really expecting to.

One of the fisherman i spoke to on friday he says i's really important when yo're living on the coast to keep up-to-date on the weather and not take chances.

"sometimes you should heed the warnin's that are given to you because you never know i's gonna come down it can change in a heartbeat and then yo're caught in the path" we have crews in and around louisiana coastal cities as we wait for cristobal to make landfall.... news 1's rain augustine joins us live in morgan city, rain what are you seeing out there?

