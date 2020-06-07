Global  

9am hit cristabol

Video Credit: KADN - Published
As we wait for landfall......our coastal cities are expected to see more of tropical storm cristobal....news1's cassie schirm joins us live at cypremort port, cassie, wha's it looking like at there?

Well alex taylor the waters are looking pretty choppy out here at cypremort point.

And the wind is picking up a little bit w're kind of in the calm before the storm where we are seeing some blue skies above us with lots of clouds in the distance.now on friday and saturday this whole area was packed with people trying to get some last minute fishing before the storm.

But w're not seeing any out fishing today and not really expecting to.

One of the fisherman i spoke to on friday he says i's really important when yo're living on the coast to keep up-to-date on the weather and not take chances.

"sometimes you should heed the warnin's that are given to you because you never know i's gonna come down it can change in a heartbeat and then yo're caught in the path" we have crews in and around louisiana coastal cities as we wait for cristobal to make landfall.... news 1's rain augustine joins us live in morgan city, rain what are you seeing out there?

For now w're going to send you back to





Tweets about this

robbiegit

Kay @RobAnderson2018 @NDLB2020 @PattyArquette Stay safe! Getting torrential rain in Clearwater from Cristabol’s east side. 36 minutes ago

SierraTweets20

Sierra I guess sunshine wont show her pretty face for one minute this weekend bc of Cristabol 😭 1 hour ago

tammy4u2nv

ooky spooky now that Cristabol is due east of me and no longer to the south of me, I FEEL SO MUCH BETTER!! I have felt like I'… https://t.co/1OAPgWdK0E 2 hours ago

DoItLike_MELLO

Rope Da Pope. Cristabol ain’t making no noise 3 hours ago

marybnall01

marybnall01 RT @cajun4trump: So far in 2020.... Virus Pandemic Massive layoffs Stock market crash Magnified Social Injustice Riots Murder Hornets… 3 hours ago

StevenMoney

Steven Money @DeplorableChoir Where are Y'all? I pulled my 'baby' due to Mr. Cristabol. 3 hours ago

mag_angry

AngryMAGAman 50 mph isn't even a strong tropical storm. Rainfall well outside of Cristabol in Florida that is impressive. I don'… https://t.co/QQFeXEJ3w5 4 hours ago

NOLALeyda

Ms. Bonafide Stay Yo Butt Home Leyda In spite of TS Cristabol, I set out a platform bird feeder an hour ago. Within minutes, the cardinal pair was there. 4 hours ago