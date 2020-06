Patel: Edward Colston statue toppling is ‘disgraceful’

Home Secretary Priti Patel says that the toppling of an Edward Colston statue in Bristol is "utterly disgraceful".

It comes after anti-racism protesters pulled down the statue during a Black Lives Matter rally.

Report by Patelr.

Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn