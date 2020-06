Ben Carson Said There Was 'Real Systemic Racism' When He Was Young

Secretary of Housing and Urban Development Ben Carson is President Donald Trump’s only Black cabinet member.

When asked if he thinks there is systemic racism today in U.S. police forces, he implied there wasn’t.

According to Business Insider, Carson said he grew up during “real systemic racism.” He said interactions like the ones he had as a child were “uncommon” now.

Carson did admit there are racist people today and should take opportunity of this moment to fight it.