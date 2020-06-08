June 8th: Here is a look at some major events that took place on this day in history| Oneindia News

On this day in 1936, the Indian State Broadcasting Service renamed the national public broadcasting radio station from 'Akashwani' to 'All India Radio'.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi broadcasts his monthly address to the nation - Mann ki Baat - via AIR.

Malabar Princess', Air India's first international flight, took off from Bombay to London via Cairo and Geneva.

This was a weekly air service that was started between India to United Kingdom.

The Supreme Court of United States ruled that restaurants located in Washington DC are not allowed to refuse serving black diners.

On this day in 1984, Homosexuality became legal in New South Wales of Australia.

Meanwhile Same-sex marriage became legal in New South Wales, and in the rest of Australia, in December 2017, after the Federal Parliament passed a law legalising same-sex marriage.