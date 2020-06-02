Group of journalists claim they were followed by vigilante group in Minneapolis

A group of journalists travelling together have claimed they were followed by a vigilante group for over an hour after curfew in Minneapolis on May 30.

Footage filmed on the night shows a vehicle following a group of journalists in their car before they pulled over.

The filmer explained to Newsflare: "After failing to return to the protest due to the city locked down area, we met up with another reporter and a friend.

We were followed for 30 blocks by this car.

"We gained security by armed guards at the Black Walnut Bakery.

The car was surrounded by individuals with guns that protected us and made sure we were safe.

"The armed security, hired by the bakery in Minneapolis double checked that we were press as this car that had been following us pulled up forward and waited.

They guarded our car for 2 hours, while this Audi made loops before we could leave."