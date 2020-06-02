Global  

5 Ideas for Father’s Day While in Quarantine With many states still under stay-at-home orders, Father’s Day may look a bit different this year.

Here are some ideas for making dads everywhere feel special while stuck at home.

1.

Brunch Cook up a spread of his favorite foods.

2.

Family game night Step away from screens and break out the board games.

3.

Beer tasting Order a beer flight from a local brewery or pick up a variety pack.

4.

Learn something new together Check out MasterClass for a variety of subjects, or try Rosetta Stone or Duolingo to learn new languages.

5.

Check places off your bucket list Take virtual trips to The British Museum, Disney World or The Louvre.

