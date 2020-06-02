5 Ideas for Father’s Day
While in Quarantine With many states still under
stay-at-home orders, Father’s Day
may look a bit different this year.
Here are some ideas for making
dads everywhere feel special
while stuck at home.
1.
Brunch
Cook up a spread of
his favorite foods.
2.
Family game night
Step away from screens and
break out the board games.
3.
Beer tasting
Order a beer flight from a local
brewery or pick up a variety pack.
4.
Learn something new together
Check out MasterClass for a variety
of subjects, or try Rosetta Stone or
Duolingo to learn new languages.
5.
Check places off your bucket list
Take virtual trips to The British Museum,
Disney World or The Louvre.