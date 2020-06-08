Caroline Flack's mother criticises Ed Beltrami over 'deeply regrettable' prosecution comments

Caroline Flack's mother criticises Ed Beltrami over 'deeply regrettable' prosecution comments The 'Love Island' presenter tragically took her own life in February 2020 after being informed that the Crown Prosecution Service was going to pursue a trial on a charge with assault by beating following an alleged fight at her home in December with her boyfriend Lewis Burton, which she pleaded not guilty to.

Beltrami - who was the head of the Crown Prosecution Service's north London division at the time - gave an interview to the Wales on Sunday newspaper insisting it was right for Caroline's case to go to trial.

Ed Beltrami via Wales on Sunday newspaper: Ed Beltrami via Wales on Sunday newspaper: Ed Beltrami via Wales on Sunday newspaper: Ed Beltrami via Wales on Sunday newspaper: Caroline's grieving mother Chris Flack has now criticised Beltrami over his interview and says she just wants her "beautiful daughter" to be left to "rest in peace".

In a statement released to the Eastern Daily Press newspaper, she said: In a statement released to the Eastern Daily Press newspaper, she said: In a statement released to the Eastern Daily Press newspaper, she said: