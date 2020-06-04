Crews Inspect Richmond's Lee Statue Ahead Of Planned Removal
Crews are being dispatched to the Robert E.
Lee monument in Richmond to inspect and analyze the statue before its planned removal.
But state officials say the memorial will not be moved on Monday.
Katie Johnston reports.
Virginia Governor To Remove Statue Of Civil War General Robert E. LeeVirginia Governor Ralph Northam responded to widespread protests decrying racism.
This is after the death of George Floyd, a black man in police custody in Minneapolis.
He ordered on Thursday the..
Northam orders removal of Robert E. Lee statueVirginia Governor Ralph Northam on Thursday ordered the removal of the iconic statute of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee in Richmond, saying that statue was "wrong then and is wrong now."
Virginia Gov. Northam Orders Removal Of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee StatueA towering statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee will be removed "as soon as possible" from Richmond's Monument Avenue, Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam said Thursday. Katie Johnston reports.