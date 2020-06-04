Global  

Crews Inspect Richmond's Lee Statue Ahead Of Planned Removal

Video Credit: WJZ Baltimore - Duration: 00:33s - Published
Crews are being dispatched to the Robert E.

Lee monument in Richmond to inspect and analyze the statue before its planned removal.

But state officials say the memorial will not be moved on Monday.

Katie Johnston reports.

