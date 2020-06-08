Cristobal leaves behind damaged Biloxi Beach

- - tropical depression cristobal - crease-toe-ball - left behind quite a bit of- damage and debris in biloxi - along the - beach.- today biloxi city officals are- out surveying the damage that - the - storm caused.

- mayor fofo gilich said cristoba- caused a bit more - damage than expected.

- some notable damage left behind- includes the lighthouse - pier where winds carried part o- the pier about a mile down the- beach, many of fire pits on the- beaches have been uprooted- and there is a least one boat i- - - - the city that washed ashore - during the flooding.- - "we have a lot of cleanup to do- and a - few limbs and trees have fallen- and some yesterday during the - storm itself, so right- now we are getting a handle on- everything that we will need to- - - - do make sure everything is safe- and people can get around"- if you are out or near the- beach, keep an eye out for- displaced -