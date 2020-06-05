Black Lives Matter Protestors Jokingly Recreate Kendall Jenner Pepsi Commercial
Protestors are recreating the controversial Pepsi ad with Kendall Jenner giving a police officer a Pepsi during a protest.
Boris Johnson: Protesters must demonstrate peacefully or face the lawPrime Minister Boris Johnson addresses the UK regarding the Black Lives Matter protests sweeping the country and says he will not support those who flout the rules on social distancing.
Black Lives Matter protesters bring UK motorway to standstillPedestrians in the UK blocked the busy M6 motorway in Coventry on Sunday.
Eyewitness video shows a group of people walking between junctions 3 and 2 in Warwickshire. The action led to the closure of..
Kendall Jenner Reacts To Black Lives Matter Photoshop BacklashKendall Jenner responds to fans claiming she's pretending to join Black Lives Matter protests. Kim Kardashian is accused of photo shopping North West. Plus, we have updates on Scott Disick...