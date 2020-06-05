Global  

Black Lives Matter Protestors Jokingly Recreate Kendall Jenner Pepsi Commercial

Black Lives Matter Protestors Jokingly Recreate Kendall Jenner Pepsi Commercial

Protestors are recreating the controversial Pepsi ad with Kendall Jenner giving a police officer a Pepsi during a protest.

