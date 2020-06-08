Terry Crews Draws Criticism for Tweet on 'Black Supremacy'

Terry Crews Draws Criticism for Tweet on 'Black Supremacy' Social media users are not happy with the 'Brooklyn Nine-Nine' star after a post he shared amid protests across the U.S. @terrycrews, via Twitter The actor has often addressed the death of George Floyd, but this particular tweet left him trending on Twitter.

Comedian Godfrey was among critics, writing that he disagreed with the 'America's Got Talent' host "100 percent." @GodfreyComedian, via Twitter Crews said he agreed and added that there are "gatekeepers" within the black community.

@terrycrews, via Twitter Another critic was actor Tyler James Williams, Crews' former co-star on the show 'Everybody Hates Chris.'

@TylerJamesWill, via Twitter Williams said he was not trying to attack Crews, adding that black people are rightfully angry.

In response, Crews explained that "dangerous self-righteousness" can emerge if black and white people don't work together.

@terrycrews, via Twitter