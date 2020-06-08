Global  

The US Fell Into An Economic Recession In February

Video Credit: Wochit
According to the National Bureau of Economic Research (NBER), the US fell into a recession in February.

Business Insider, reports that the NBER is considered the official authority on recessions.

The recession ended the longest economic expansion on record, which lasted 128 months.

The coronavirus pandemic has led to the economic downturn for the country.

Experts note that due to the coronavirus, different characteristics are being seen from previous recessions.

Experts say the virus's "broad reach across the entire economy, warrants the designation of this episode as a recession".

It's official: The US fell into recession in February, according to the central economic authority

It's official: The US fell into recession in February, according to the central economic authority· The US fell into a recession in February, the National Bureau of Economic Research said on Monday....
Business Insider - Published

Pandemic pushes US into official recession

Economists say America's economic expansion ended in February, but markets remain on the upswing.
BBC News - Published



