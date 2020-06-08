The US Fell Into An Economic Recession In February

According to the National Bureau of Economic Research (NBER), the US fell into a recession in February.

Business Insider, reports that the NBER is considered the official authority on recessions.

The recession ended the longest economic expansion on record, which lasted 128 months.

The coronavirus pandemic has led to the economic downturn for the country.

Experts note that due to the coronavirus, different characteristics are being seen from previous recessions.

Experts say the virus's "broad reach across the entire economy, warrants the designation of this episode as a recession".