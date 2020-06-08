Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Disbanding police departments in cities

Video Credit: KIMT - Published
Disbanding police departments in cities
Rochester Mayor Kim Norton says Rochester Police Department won't be disbanding.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Mnpls police dept-intro-2 city leaders are taking a closer look at how their police departments are run following the death of george floyd.

Former minneapolis police officers are accused in floyd's death and that city's council is vowing to dismantle the police department.

Kimt new three's jessica bringe spoke with the rochester mayor today.

She joins us now live with more on if something like that could happen here.xxx mnpls police dept-lvo-2 calyn- we've seen black live matters protests take place on these steps..

Those protests are causing city departments to take a closer look at their policies and how they can be more transparent.

Rochester included.

Mnpls police dept-lvo-1 lowerthird2line:city not considering disbanding police dept.

Rochester, mn mayor kim norton says while the rochester police department won't be disbanding..

The city is making sure all officers are receiving the proper use of force and de-escalation training.

Norton says she continously works with the police chief to make positive changes within the department.

Dismantling everything we've been working so hard to change doesn't make sense for us.

I think we just need to continue down the path making adjustments and changes and i think we're going to continue to do that.

Mnpls police dept-lsot-2 there will be a community police policy review committee taking place tomorrow morning.

You can trust kimt-news-three to bring you the latest from that meeting live in rochester jessica bringe kimt news three.

/ at this point minneapolis has yet to provide any details of what a new law enforcment system may look like.

/ mn activists changes-vo-3 civil rights





Tweets about this

Suastegui_E

Eduardo Suastegui @jsolomonReports It would be epic for @realDonaldTrump to tweet right now that he fully supports disbanding police… https://t.co/1gySTJEDwV 58 minutes ago

NihilSegniter

Like a gay Hemingway RT @Burgersub: I feel like people saying that cities disbanding police departments need to worry about "de Baathification" are forgetting t… 1 hour ago

AlexBall1000

Alex Ball @ClayTravis To be fair, there’s only been a 70% drop in projected forward revenues, the most expensive market in hi… https://t.co/LZEDcpxRsu 1 hour ago

AlexBall1000

Alex Ball @gmanq112 @LRYALL140 @ClayTravis To be fair, there’s only been a 70% drop in projected forward revenues, the most e… https://t.co/vdcwQ43XwI 1 hour ago

TheDonaldo1103

theRealDonaldo @andylassner Just thinking... is it possible that all of the white politicians and AOC are calling for the disbandi… https://t.co/fMeg5fHtp0 1 hour ago

TheDonaldo1103

theRealDonaldo @SpeakerPelosi Just thinking... is it possible that all of the white politicians and AOC are calling for the disban… https://t.co/vCKvRXbWO7 1 hour ago

DaveDunndee

Dave Dunn 🇺🇸 @Messiahthegod1 @godmoringmm @AOC And so defunding the police departments where officers can’t receive better train… https://t.co/8sTd4q6So3 3 hours ago

marvisolson

Marvis Olson RT @JakeSherman: DISBANDING IS DIFFERENT than defunding, which is different than reshaping and reforming. And some cities, such as Camden,… 3 hours ago


Related videos from verified sources

The bill has come due for the US's history of racism | Dr. Phillip Atiba Goff [Video]

The bill has come due for the US's history of racism | Dr. Phillip Atiba Goff

The bill has come due for the unpaid debts the United States owes its Black residents, says Dr. Phillip Atiba Goff, CEO of the Center for Policing Equity (CPE). But we're not going to get to where we..

Credit: TED     Duration: 06:35Published
Reeves says efforts to defund police make no sense [Video]

Reeves says efforts to defund police make no sense

Gov. Tate Reeves says efforts in some cities and states to defund police departments makes no sense.

Credit: WAPT     Duration: 02:29Published
George Floyd protests continue across the country [Video]

George Floyd protests continue across the country

Protests to demand justice for George Floyd are showing no signs of slowing down. Demonstrations continued this weekend in the valley and across the country, including cities like Los Angeles and..

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 02:08Published