Disbanding police departments in cities

city leaders are taking a closer look at how their police departments are run following the death of george floyd.

Former minneapolis police officers are accused in floyd's death and that city's council is vowing to dismantle the police department.

She joins us now live with more on if something like that could happen here.

Those protests are causing city departments to take a closer look at their policies and how they can be more transparent.

Those protests are causing city departments to take a closer look at their policies and how they can be more transparent.

Rochester included.

city not considering disbanding police dept.

Rochester, mn mayor kim norton says while the rochester police department won't be disbanding..

The city is making sure all officers are receiving the proper use of force and de-escalation training.

Norton says she continously works with the police chief to make positive changes within the department.

Dismantling everything we've been working so hard to change doesn't make sense for us.

I think we just need to continue down the path making adjustments and changes and i think we're going to continue to do that.

there will be a community police policy review committee taking place tomorrow morning.

/ at this point minneapolis has yet to provide any details of what a new law enforcment system may look like.

