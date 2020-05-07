child care funding needed

A kentucky survey shows some childcare services are in critical need of funding.

A new survey found as many as 15 percent of the state's 21-hundred providers..may have to close permanently because of the financial impact of covid-19.

Prichard committee president brigitte blom ramsey says kentucky will need close to a billion dollars in stimulus funds to help save childcare providers..

And 50 billion to help save providers nationally.

L3: coronavirus outbreak white bridgitte blom ramsey prichard committee president &amp; ceo "if kentucky's economy is going to get up and running again and is going to push forward and growing again following this pandemic, having a strong, high quality childcare infrastructure in place will be critical."

Ramsey says the pandemic has also forced providers to innovate during this time.

She says there may be a shift towards more to home-based providers..

Rather than the larger daycare centers.

The kentucky blood center