child care funding needed

Video Credit: WTVQ Lexington, KY - Published
A kentucky survey shows some childcare services are in critical need of funding.

A new survey found as many as 15 percent of the state's 21-hundred providers..may have to close permanently because of the financial impact of covid-19.

Prichard committee president brigitte blom ramsey says kentucky will need close to a billion dollars in stimulus funds to help save childcare providers..

And 50 billion to help save providers nationally.

L3: coronavirus outbreak white bridgitte blom ramsey prichard committee president &amp;amp; ceo "if kentucky's economy is going to get up and running again and is going to push forward and growing again following this pandemic, having a strong, high quality childcare infrastructure in place will be critical."

Ramsey says the pandemic has also forced providers to innovate during this time.

She says there may be a shift towards more to home-based providers..

Rather than the larger daycare centers.

Related videos from verified sources

Reimagining Education: Child Care Centers Worried About Funding For Reopening [Video]

Reimagining Education: Child Care Centers Worried About Funding For Reopening

As New York City prepares for Phase 1 of reopening Monday, there's concern among some parents returning to work that there will be fewer places offering child care; CBS2's Hazel Sanchez reports.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 02:39Published
Child care providers worry financial assistance will run dry [Video]

Child care providers worry financial assistance will run dry

Many child care facilities have been open from the very beginning of the Coronavirus pandemic. While the state is stepping up to provide these centers with much-needed relief, some say they need more..

Credit: NewsChannel 5 Nashville     Duration: 02:05Published
Coronavirus places strain on child care industry in Florida [Video]

Coronavirus places strain on child care industry in Florida

There’s growing concern about the long-term impact the coronavirus pandemic may have on Florida’s child care industry. A new report by public policy research and advocacy group Center For American..

Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach     Duration: 01:52Published