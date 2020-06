Clark County GOP rebukes Michelle Fiore Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Duration: 01:58s - Published 1 day ago Clark County GOP rebukes Michelle Fiore Clark County GOP rebukes Michelle Fiore after they say she made racially charged remarks at an event. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend FIGURE.....IN THE LAS VEGAS COMMUNITY.THE PARTY DENOUNCING...LAS VEGAS MAYOR PRO-TEM...MICHELLE FIORE SAYING....SHE MADE...."RACIALLY IN-SENSITIVECOMMENTS"....AT THIS WEEKEND'S CONVENTION!THANK YOU FOR CHOOSING US....I'M TRICIA KEAN...AND I'M TODD QUINONES..13 ACTION NEWS REPORTER...AUSTIN CARTER IS LIVE OUTSIDECITY HALL - AND AUSTIN YOUSPOKE TO THE CHAIRMAN OF THECLARK COUNTY REPUBLICAN PARTYTONIGHT....WHO SAYS HE HEARDHER COMMENTS...HE SAYS THAT WHILE FIORE WASMAKING HER REMARKS -- SHE SAIDSHE WAS AGAINST AFFIRMATIVEACTIONTHE CLARK COUNTY REPUBLICANPARTY SAYS THEIR CONVENTIONOVER THEWEEKEND WAS FILLED WITHSENTIMENTS OF UNITY AND SUPPORT- REGARDLESS OF PARTYAFFILIATION.SHOW RELEASE HOWEVER - INTHIS STATEMENT FROM THE CLARKCOUNTY REPUBLICAN PARTY -"RACIALLY CHARGED" COMMENTSWERE MADE BY LAS VEGAS MAYORPRO TEM MICHELLE FIORE.THE STATEMENT GOING ON TO SAYTHAT THE REMARKS WERE "CLEARLYINAPPROPRIATE" THE CHAIRMAN OFTHE CLARK COUNTY REPUBLICANPARTY -- SPEAKING TO 13 ACTIONNEWS BY PHONE.((SOT)) DAVID SAJDAK - CHAIRMANSHE SHOULD APOLOGIZE TO THEMEMBERS AND TO THE COMMUNITY"I DID REACH OUT TO MAYORPRO-TEM FIORE TONIGHT TO GETHER SIDE OF ALL THIS.I HAVEN'T YET HEARD BACK.ONCE WE DO WE WILL BE SURE TOUPDATE YOU ON AIR AND ONLINE ATKTNV DOT COM.AC 13 AN.THERE'S A SECONDCONTROVERSY....SURROUNDING THE MAYOR PRO-TEM.OVER THE WEEKEND....THE REPUBLICAN PARTY ANNOUNCEDHER.....AS A HOST.... FOR A "BLUELIVES MATTER EVENT".NOW...THE CITY OF LAS VEGASSAYS....SHE WILL NOT BE HOSTING....AND...IT'S NOT....A CITY EVENT.METRO ALSO SAYING....IT DOES NOT AUTHORIZE....THE USE OF ITS LOGO....TO PROMOTE THE EVENT.NOW TO SOMETHING NEVADA HASNEVER DONE....







Tweets about this [email protected] Clark County GOP rebukes Michelle Fiore https://t.co/g4Nos2LppZ via @YouTube The FBI Most Wanted Massacre Louis Rei… https://t.co/HfHUXS8Omf 16 hours ago Raymond Anctil RT @KTNV: Clark County #Republican Party rebukes racially charged remarks made by Michelle Fiore. #GOP https://t.co/Y8iBide8aL 18 hours ago KTNV Action News Clark County #Republican Party rebukes racially charged remarks made by Michelle Fiore. #GOP https://t.co/Y8iBide8aL 20 hours ago