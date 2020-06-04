Brexit briefing: 205 days until the end of the transition period

|
Brexit The United Kingdom's withdrawal from the European Union
'The easiest trade deal in history': UK nominates Liam Fox to run World Trade OrganisationDr Fox famously claimed a Brexit trade deal would be the 'easiest in history'
Brexit briefing: 176 days until the end of the transition period
Michel Barnier arrives at Number 10 as trade deal discussions continue
European Union Economic and political union of European states
Thousands of EU nationals 'barred from government support during pandemic''Considerable flaws' in universal credit system causing 'unnecessary hardship' for EU claimants due to challenges providing correct documentation, finds IPPR..
UK could get itself locked out of EU coronavirus vaccine programme after refusing to payEuropean scrutiny committee warns that UK approach risks access to vaccine
EU recovery package in spotlight as Angela Merkel addresses European Parliament
EU splits mean COVID-19 rescue fund deal by end of July 'ambitious', says Eurogroup chief hopeful
