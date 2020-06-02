Global  

James Bond will be a father in No Time To Die

Video Credit: Bang Media World - Duration: 01:11s - Published
James Bond will be a dad to a five-year-old girl in the upcoming 'No Time To Die'.

James Bond a father of 5-year-old girl, fights COVID-like pandemic in No Time To Die

From Bond Girls, we move onto Bonds Girl. When Daniel Craig returns as James Bond in No Time To Die,...
