Whately: Government working to get children back to school

Care Minister Helen Whately says the government has been taking cautious steps to get children back to school as it's a "better place" for them to be.

Education Secretary Gavin Williamson is to give an update on the progress of schools reopening, and is expected to concede publicly that many primary pupils will not return to their classrooms until the new school year in autumn.

Report by Alibhaiz.

Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn