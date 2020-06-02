West Indies arrive in Manchester ahead of three-Test tour

The West Indies squad have arrived in Manchester ahead of their three-Test tour of England.

Every member of the 39-strong touring party, including 25 players, tested negative for Covid-19 before they set off on a charter flight to Manchester Airport.

They were each due to be tested again at their new base at Emirates Old Trafford, where they will live and train in a "bio-secure" environment for the vast majority of their seven-week stay.