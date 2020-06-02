Global  

West Indies cricket team arrive in UK for test series

Video Credit: Reuters - Sports - Duration: 02:35s - Published
West Indies cricket team arrive in UK for test series

West Indies cricket team arrive in UK for test series

Cricket West Indies (CWI) arrive in Manchester ahead of the three-test series against England.

RESENDING WITH COMPLETE SCRIPT VIDEO SHOWS: WEST INDIES CRICKET TEAM ARRIVING IN MANCHESTER SHOWS: MANCHESTER, ENGLAND, UNITED KINGDOM (JUNE 9, 2020) (ENGLAND AND WALES CRICKET BOARD - MUST COURTESY "ENGLAND AND WALES CRICKET BOARD") 1.

WEST INDIES CAPTAIN, JASON HOLDER WALKING TOWARDS TEAM BUS AT MANCHESTER AIRPORT, FOLLOWED BY WEST INDIES ASSISTANT COACH, RODDY ESTWICK 2.

SHANNON GABRIEL WALKING TOWARDS TEAM BUS 3.

WICKETKEEPER SHANE DOWRICH WALKING TOWARDS TEAM BUS, FOLLOWED BY UNIDENTIFIED MEMBER OF SQUAD 4.

UNIDENTIFIED WEST INDIES PLAYER WALKING TOWARDS TEAMS BUS AND PUTTING 5.

KRAIGG BRATHWAITE, SHAI HOPE AND RAHKEEM CORNWALL TAKING A SELFIE 6.

WEST INDIES TEAM BUS LEAVING MANCHESTER AIRPORT STORY: Cricket West Indies (CWI) arrived in Manchester on Tuesday (June 9) ahead of the three-test series against England.

The team departed from Antigua on Monday (June 8) after undergoing mandatory COVID-19 tests - all returning negative - and they will undergo the tests again after arriving in the UK.

For the next 14 days, the party of 39, including 25 players, will be in isolation in Manchester before travelling to Southampton in three weeks' time for the first test on July 8.

The three-test series will be played in a bio-secure environment.

West Indies named a 14-man squad for the series with three players refusing to travel due to the novel coronavirus outbreak.

CWI said batsmen Darren Bravo and Shimron Hetmyer and all-rounder Keemo Paul declined to travel to England for the tour.

CWI also named 11 reserve players who have travelled and will quarantine with the squad to ensure replacements are readily available in case of injuries.

After the Southampton match, the second and third tests are to be staged back in Manchester at Old Trafford from July 16 and July 24 respectively.

West Indies squad: Jason Holder (captain), Jermaine Blackwood, Nkrumah Bonner, Kraigg Brathwaite, Shamarh Brooks, John Campbell, Roston Chase, Rahkeem Cornwall, Shane Dowrich (wicketkeeper), Chemar Holder, Shai Hope, Alzarri Joseph, Raymon Reifer, Kemar Roach.

Reserves: Sunil Ambris, Joshua da Silva, Shannon Gabriel, Keon Harding, Kyle Mayers, Preston McSween, Marquino Mindley, Shane Moseley, Anderson Phillip, Oshane Thomas, Jomel Warrican (Production: Tim Hart)



