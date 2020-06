Moeen Ali is one step closer to his first Test appearance in almost a year after national selector Ed Smith welcomed him to a 30-man training camp that also includes eight uncapped players.



Related videos from verified sources NHS Test and Trace system is 'working well at scale'



Baroness Harding, who is heading up the NHS Test and Trace programme, said the scheme had “got off to a good start”. She told the Downing Street briefing: “Given that it is still early days this.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:31 Published 6 days ago Matt Hancock: Successful test and trace system 'up and running'



Matt Hancock said the test and trace system was “up and running”, adding: “It’s successful, I’m very glad to report that those who are asked to isolate by the contact tracers are expressing.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:44 Published 2 weeks ago Blocking for Tom Brady, awaiting NHL's return



Our friends with ABC Action Sports catch up with Bucs' Ali Market and break down NHL's plan to return to ice. Credit: ABC Action News Duration: 01:52 Published 3 weeks ago