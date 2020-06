WE'RE OPEN: Lotus of Siam Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Duration: 02:14s - Published 4 days ago WE'RE OPEN: Lotus of Siam A valley favorite reopened their doors after nearly 3 months. The state-wide mandate forced their doors to close to slow the spread of COVID-19, but now with phase 2, Lotus of Siam says they're back. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend DOORS AFTER NEARLY THREEMONTHS.....THE STATE-WIDE MANDATE FORCEDTHE DOORS TO CLOSE TO SLOW THESPREAD OF COVID-19 BUT NOWTHEY'RE BACK WITH STRICTGUIDELINES IN TONIGHT'SWE'RE OPEN LAS VEGAS..13 ACTION NEWS REPORTER ALICIAPATTILLO TAKES YOU INSIDE A NEWWORLD...AT LOTUS OF SIAM."A LOT OF PEOPLE SAY THAT WEARE WORLD RENOWNED BUT WE JUSTLIKE TO SAY WE ARE THENEIGHBORHOOD LOCAL HANG OUT."FAMILY HAS ALWAYS BEEN AT THEHEART OF THIS BUSINESS"LOTUS OF SIAM FOR US AND OURRELIGION FOR BUDDHISM LOTUS ISPURITY AND SIAM IS CONSIDEREDTHE OLD CAPITAL OF THAILAND."AFTER TWO DECADES OF RUNNINGONE OF THE VALLEY'S MOSTPOPULAR NORTHERN THAIRESTAURANTS"A LOT OF PEOPLE ALWAYS COMEFOR OUR GARLIC PRONGS ...OUR CRISPY DUCK." THEY'REFINALLY REOPENING WITH A NEWLOOK AFTER CLOSING IN MARCHBECAUSE OF A STATE MANDATEORDER IN A EFFORT TO SLOW THESPREAD OF COVID 19"EVERYTHING IS NOT GOING TO BETHE SAME." REOPENING MEANTREMODELING"THE FIRST THING YOU'RE GREETEDWITH IS PLEXI GLASS THAT THEHOSTESS WILL BE IN ALL THESCANNING A QR CODE AT THEDESK." NEXT ALL CUSTOMERS WILLGET THEIR TEMPERATURE CHECKED"WHEN YOU COME IN IT WILL JUSTAUTOMATICALLY SCAN YOURFOREHEAD RATHER THAN HAVE ANEMPLOYEE SCAN WE HAVE THECAMERA'S FOR THAT." ANDEMPLOYEES MUST CHECK-IN TOO."SO WHEN EMPLOYEES COME IN THEYWILL SCAN THEIR FACE AND THENTHEY CHECK WITH FOURQUESTIONS." TABLE SEATING ISNOW SIX FEET A PART AND ALLSTAFF MUST WEAR MASKS ANDSANITIZE ALL HIGH TOUCHSURFACES."WE JUST DIDN'T WANT TO RISKSOMETHING THAT IS VERY UNKNOWNTO US." NOW THAT SAFETYMEASURES ARE IN PLACE LOTUS OFSIAM IS READY TO GET BACK TOTHE TO THE VALLEY."WE JUST WANT TO THANK OURGUESTS OUR EMPLOYEES FOR BEINGSUPER PATIENT WITH US." ALICIAPATTILLO 13 ACTION NEWSLOTUS OF SIAM IS LOCATED NEARSAHARA AND MARYLAND PARKWAY.THE SECOND LOCATION ONFLAMINGO..IS CLOSED FOR RENOVATIONS.NEW RESEARCH ON REMOTE LEARNINGIS GIVING SCHOOLDISTRICTS......







Tweets about this