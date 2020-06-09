Teenager wins Rally of Sweden with his mum as co-pilot

Teenaged Oliver Solberg wins the Rally Sweden Lockdown with his mum by his side as co-pilot.

(SOUNDBITE) (English) OLIVER SOLBERG, PERNILLA SOLBERG, PETTER SOLBERG AND REPORTER, SAYING: OLIVER SOLBERG: "It's the first in a long time and even if it's a sprint it's still the best guys are here so, you know, it's still a very nice feeling." REPORTER: "You've beaten three former world champions." OLIVER SOLBERG: "Yes, I'm happy (LAUGHING).

Very, very happy." REPORTER: "You're a real family team.

Petter and Pernilla.

How was it to have your mother in the rear seat?" OLIVER SOLBERG: "I didn't listen to my mother at all." REPORTER: "You told me that earlier, did you tell her?" OLIVER SOLBERG: "I haven't told her yet, no.

I did after the race (LAUGHING)." PERNILLA SOLBERG: "I could have just sat there and enjoyed everything.

I was reading and reading and you didn't even pay attention and I could have just enjoyed it." REPORTER: "Were you angry that he didn't listen to you?" PERNILLA SOLBERG: No, I thought he listened but, no, I had great fun.

It was fantastic.

It's a really great day out and again big thanks to everyone for pulling this off; all the marshals who have been here, and SVT and the organisers from Swedish Rally, the community here in Torsby - really nice, really good fun." REPORTER: "Petter, no longer do you need to be the most nervous man in Torsby?" PETTER SOLBERG: "No, I must say this was a tough one but it's so difficult with the conditions out there and you know Pontus (Tidemand) had a puncture before, Oliver had a puncture.

So it's easy to do a mistake.

He kept his head cold and haven't driven since Mexico so that was very nice and not even to listen to the co-driver so it's pretty OK." 12.

(SOUNDBITE) (English) RALLY DRIVER, PG ANDERSSON, SAYING: (SOUNDBITE BEGINS WITH PREVIOUS SHOT OF CAR ON ROAD FOLLOWING CRASH AND FINISHES WITH ON-BOARD CAMERA SHOWING CRASH) "It was a short race and I turned it up quite unsurprised in the dirty track on the hillside where there were two deep ruts and I didn't see it on the top and I flicked the car in and it went up on two wheels and there was no space to try and turn it back so it ended upside down." STORY: Oliver Solberg won the Rally Sweden Lockdown in Torsby on Sunday (June 7) by beating his cousin Pontus Tidemand.

The 18-year-old who had his mum, Pernilla Solberg, as his co-driver was faster than Tidemand in both legs of the final.

The rally was held on the 2.5-kilometre sprint speed stage which normally features in Sweden's World Rally Championship race.

The event, which was held behind closed doors, was the first elite rally since the COVID-19 pandemic brought most sports to a standstill in March.

The invitation-only event attracted some of Sweden's top rally drivers and it ended up being a memorable day for Solberg.

However, for PG Andersson it was a day he'd rather forget as he rolled his car during qualifying and was forced to retire from the race.