Trump Stokes Kneeling Protest Culture War Video Credit: HuffPost NOW News - Duration: 01:50s - Published 4 hours ago Trump Stokes Kneeling Protest Culture War The White House press secretary reiterated President Donald Trump's disdain for kneeling protests seen across the country. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



Tweets about this Trumpery Resistance πŸ‡ΊπŸ‡ΈπŸ³οΈβ€πŸŒˆ#TrumperyResistance Trump Stokes Kneeling Protest Culture War #TrumperyResistance #VoteThemAllOut2020 https://t.co/ZU4TunUq9E 2 hours ago HuffPost Australia Trump Stokes Kneeling Protest Culture War https://t.co/zmKE1Eu5wn 2 hours ago