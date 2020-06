Bonnie Pointer Of The Pointer Sisters Dies At Age 69

Bonnie Pointer, one of the founding members of the pop music group The Pointer Sisters, died Monday.

Her sister, Anita Pointer said in a statement to CNN; "Our family is devastated".

The four Pointer Sisters began singing as a group more than 50 years ago.

The sisters won their first Grammy Award for their crossover hit, "Fairytale," in 1974.

The group enjoyed a string of hits in the 80s that included the songs Slow Hand, I'm So Excited, and Jump.

Bonnie was 69 years old.