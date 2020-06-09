George Floyd Funeral: Ministerial Remarks

The final memorial service for George Floyd was held in his hometown of Houston Tuesday afternoon.

Congressman Al Green of Texas spoke at George Floyd's funeral in Houston, saying Floyd's "only crime"...

Deborah C 🧚💕👼🌹🌸🏝🌞 RT @CornPopBlues : The Reverend Al Charlatan (I mean Sharpton) said at the Floyd funeral today, in his full-throated ministerial inflection,… 4 days ago