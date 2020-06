Delhi Health Minister speaks on enhancing bed capacity, explains community spread

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain said there's a need to further enhance bed capacity in Delhi hospitals.

The Delhi Health Minister also explained what is community spread of coronavirus.

Earlier, Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia quoted officials from Centre and said there's no community spread.

Sisodia said the city-state will see 5.5 lakh Covid cases by July-end and Delhi will need 80,000 beds by that time to cater to patients.