Primary ballot counting continues in Baltimore City
Video Credit: ABC 2 News WMAR - Duration: 02:37s - Published
JAMIE COSTELLO...I'M KELLY SWOOPE. DUPLICATING AND COUNTING BALLOTS IN BALTIMORE.

A WEEKAFTER THE ELECTION, THEY AREALMOST DONE WMAR 2 NEWS ABBYISAACS JOINS US FROM THEWAREHOUSE WHERE COUNTINCONTINUED TODAY.16:4━54 Lookliv━ Itof counting and duplicatingballots here at the Baltimorecity board of electionswarehouse.

The electiondirector says the majority ofballots should be counted bythe end of today.

11:2━33JONES WeMost of the largejurisdictions are stillcounting.

NEARLY 150 THOUSANBALLOTS LATER, THE BALTIMORECITY BOARD OF ELECTIONS ISNEARING THE END.

NATS TODAY,STAFF AND VOLUNTEERS AREFOCUSING ON FINISHING THEEMAILED AND DISTRICT ONEBALLOTS THAT NEED TO BERECREATED.

14:3━41 JONES Ilike the process we just neto clean it up.

BALTIMORE CITYELECTION DIRECTOR ARMSTEADJONES SAYS WITH THIS ELECTIONBEING THE FIRST TIME MAIL INVOTING WAS USED TO THISEXTENT, HELESSONS.

12:4━13:09 JONESIta process where you havecount each individual vote byscanner, different thanelection day where you go to apolling place and your ballotis inserted into a scanner onsite and then those memorysticks are brought here anduploaded and you have instantresults.

IAND CANDIDATES WAITING TO SEEWHAT THE FINAL RESULTS WILBE.

THE TWO DEMOCRAT FRONTRUNNERS FOR MAYOR HAVE BEENCLOSE FOR THE LAST WEEK.

SINCEYESTERDAY, COUNCIL PRESIDENTBRANDON SCOTT HAS PULLED AHEADBY NEARLY 14 HUNDRED VOTES,BUT IT5,000 BALLOTS LEFT TO COUNT,ITWe know that this electionnot over.

It wont be overuntil they cast every vote.SCOTT AND VOTING RIGHTSACTIVISTS POINT OUT THAT OPOSITVE THING THAT CAME OUT OFTHIS ELECTION WAS THE HIGHVOTER TURNOUT.

ABOUT 7,000MORE BALTIMOREANS VOTED INTHIS ELECTION, COMPARED TO THE2016 PRESIDENTIAL PRIMARY.SCOTT Despite all thechallenges with gettingpeoples ballots to them, etwe had a record turnout ofvoters in Baltimore who wentthrough all those hoops andchallenges to cast their vote17:1━31 Lookliv━ JONES hopesto move on to provisionaballots tomorrow, saying theyare still on track to finishcounting my Friday which isthe certification date.

InBaltimore abby Isaacs wmar 2news.WE REACHED OUT TO THE SHEIDIXON CAMPAIGN AND HAVEN'THEARD BACK YET.

WE'VE HEARD





