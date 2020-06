Primary election held in Maryland amid pandemic Video Credit: ABC 2 News WMAR - Duration: 02:34s - Published 2 hours ago Primary election held in Maryland amid pandemic Today is June 2, which means it's primary election day in Maryland. All registered voters should have gotten a ballot in the mail. But If not a limited number of in-person polling and drop-off locations are open in each jurisdiction, with health and safety protocols in place. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend WHILE VOTERS WERE ENCOURAGEDTO MAIL IN THEIR BALLOTS,STILL THOUSANDS TURNED OUT INPERSON TO CAST THEIR VOTE.WMA━2 NEWS ABBY ISAACS ISLIVE AT A POLLING PLACE INBALTIMORE AFTER SPEAKIGN WITHVOTERS.THERE HAVE BEEN SOMEFRUSTRATIONS BUT OVERALLVOTERS SEEM TO BE HAPPY WITHSOCIAL DISTANCING MEASURES. ABALTIMORE CITY ELECTION JUDGESAID THINGS ARE GOING SMOOTHLYAND THE TURNOUT HAS BEEN MORETHAN ANTICIPATED.. MORE THAN10,000 IN PERSON BALLOTS HAVBEEN CAST SO FAR.CINDI PTAK 13:1━21 Thiselection is way too importantto me so Ithere. WAITING IN LINE, 6 FEETAPART, THOUSANDS OF MARYLANDVOTERS MAKE THEIR VOICESHEARD. SOME SAYING THEPANDEMIC AND RECENT PROTESTSUNDERSCORE THE NEED TO COMEOUT OR MAIL IN THEIR BALLOT.AARON BROWN 12:0━13 Ihoping this kicked everyoneinto making this a moreactionable purposeful decisionfor them. Ireading while Iline and doing research beforeI get to the polling booth. TOREDUCE THE SPREAD OF COVI━19,THE MARYLAND STATE BOARD OFELECTIONS ENCOURAGED VOTERS TOMAIL IN THEIR BALLOTS. AND ONELECTION DAY, A LIMITED NUMBEROF POLLING PLACES ARE OPEN FORIN PERSON VOTING. Synde━22:2━34 I prefer to do it inperson because I know itcounts. I dontrust the mail in ballots.SEVERAL BALTIMORE CITY VOTERSCAME OUT IN PERSON BECAUSETHEY NEVER RECEIVED BALLOTS INTHE MAIL. LYNNETTE 10:2━30 Iwas waiting for them to emailit so thatof frustrating CINDI PTAK13:0━02 Itdiscouraging& CINDI 13:0━18 Ifeel like this election isvery important, particularlyin this time period for us tostand out here in masks. But Iwouldnway. A NUMBER OF VOTERS ALSORAN INTO AN ISSUE IF THEIRMAIL IN BALLOTS WERE DEEMEDUNDELIVERABLE BY USPS. THEMARYLAND STATE BOARD OFELECTIONS SAYS THOSE BALLOTSWERE CATEGORIZED AS VOTED ANDRETURNED. IN THESE CASES, THEVOTER IS ABLE TO USE AN INPERSON PROVISIONAL BALLOT. TOKEEP IN PERSON VOTERS SAFE,THEY ARE REQUIRED TO WEARMASKS AND THERE ARE MARKERS ONTHE GROUND TO MANAGE SOCIALDISTANCING IN LINES. Synde━22:4━51 Therepeople to a room and I sawthem actively sanitizing so Ifelt safe.THE POLLS AND DROP BOXES AOPEN UNTIL 8PM. AND DEPENDINGON I━PERSON TURN OUT, THEREMAY NOT BE CLEAR WINNERS FOR AFEW DAYS. LIVE IN BALTIMOREABBY ISAACS WMA━2 NEWS.WE HAVE A LIST OF DROP OFF AND





